Allstate Corp Has $24.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1,050.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 289,557 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 764,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,305,254. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

