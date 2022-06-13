Allstate Corp Has $24.95 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1,050.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 289,557 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 764,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,305,254. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

