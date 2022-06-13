Allstate Corp Has $28.53 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allstate Corp grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 134.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,989 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.5% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $139.29. 53,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911,239. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average is $155.26.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

