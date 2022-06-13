Allstate Corp Has $36.19 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.81.

Shares of UNH traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $475.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,258. The company has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

