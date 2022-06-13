Allstate Corp Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 269.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.02. 52,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,152,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.