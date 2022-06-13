Allstate Corp Purchases 56,413 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 242.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.23. 164,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,024,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

