Allstate Corp Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

HD stock traded down $6.42 on Monday, hitting $282.82. 51,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $290.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.65 and a 200-day moving average of $340.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

