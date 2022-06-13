Allstate Corp Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 252.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,548,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $80.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,142.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,918. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,384.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,633.51.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

