Allstate Corp Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 252.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $4,548,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $80.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,142.77. 36,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,384.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,633.51.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

