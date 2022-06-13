Allstate Corp Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.42.

NYSE:PLD traded down $9.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.87. The stock had a trading volume of 170,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,333. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.43 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

