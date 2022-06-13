Allstate Corp Sells 1,097,610 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Allstate Corp cut its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,339,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097,610 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Allstate Corp owned about 2.20% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $257,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.34. 17,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $61.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

