Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

