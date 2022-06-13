Alpha Star Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 13th (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Alpha Star Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 13th. Alpha Star Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ALSAU stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

