Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the May 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ACH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of ACH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

