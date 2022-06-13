Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Covington Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Covington Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $6.90 on Monday, reaching $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,083,625. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average of $148.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.26.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

