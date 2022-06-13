Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Trust Co of Kansas’ 4th Largest Position

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.26.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $5.89 on Monday, hitting $103.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,083,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

