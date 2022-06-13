Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $6.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.85. 1,032,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,083,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

