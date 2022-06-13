Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $671,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

Shares of AMZN opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

