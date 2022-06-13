Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 51,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 639,914 shares.The stock last traded at $79.92 and had previously closed at $81.81.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 237,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 247.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 38.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

