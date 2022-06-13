American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Boosted by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

