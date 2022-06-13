Analysts Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) PT at $58.67

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of research firms have commented on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $347.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.73.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

In other news, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $275,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,800.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 700.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.