Analysts Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) PT at $29.38

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 58,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.05). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

