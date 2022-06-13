Analyzing HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 31.04% 15.46% 1.45% Bank of New York Mellon 22.31% 9.33% 0.78%

92.9% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of HomeStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. HomeStreet pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. HomeStreet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeStreet and Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $364.27 million 1.89 $115.42 million $5.12 7.19 Bank of New York Mellon $16.16 billion 2.14 $3.76 billion $4.04 10.59

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HomeStreet and Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 1 0 2 0 2.33 Bank of New York Mellon 0 10 3 0 2.23

HomeStreet currently has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.12%. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $56.38, suggesting a potential upside of 31.77%. Given HomeStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Bank of New York Mellon.

Volatility & Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Bank of New York Mellon on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services; and clearance and collateral management services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

