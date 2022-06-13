Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.95.

ANGI stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.76. Angi has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 390.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 69,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,002,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

