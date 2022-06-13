Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Position Boosted by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Anika Therapeutics worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANIK opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $32,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,857.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

