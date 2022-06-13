AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Given New GBX 59 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 59 ($0.74) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
AO World stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. AO World has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.27.
