AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Given New GBX 59 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 59 ($0.74) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AO World stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. AO World has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

AO World Company Profile (Get Rating)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

