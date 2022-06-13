Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

APEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEN opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

