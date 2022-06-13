Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

APPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

APPN stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. Appian has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $149.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $324,234.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,223,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,803,434.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 750,030 shares of company stock valued at $35,173,651 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after buying an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 307,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StackLine Partners LP lifted its holdings in Appian by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

