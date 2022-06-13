Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million. Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $46.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. Appian has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 750,030 shares of company stock worth $35,173,651 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.