Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) versus Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Cars.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 2.63 $42.31 million N/A N/A Cars.com $623.68 million 1.03 $7.72 million $0.08 116.39

Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Argo Blockchain and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cars.com 0 1 3 0 2.75

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $19.29, suggesting a potential upside of 236.57%. Cars.com has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Cars.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Cars.com 1.08% 1.82% 0.66%

Summary

Cars.com beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Cars.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

