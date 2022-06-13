ArGoApp (ARGO) Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Million

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00387669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00040829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.69 or 0.00501187 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

