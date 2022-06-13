Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the May 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $1.46 on Monday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

