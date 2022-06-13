Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 997,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $196.00 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $210.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,305,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

