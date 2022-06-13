Aspireon Wealth Advisors Has $2.07 Million Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,257 shares during the period. Broadmark Realty Capital accounts for about 1.0% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BRMK traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,957. The firm has a market cap of $884.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 137.70%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

