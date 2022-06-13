Aspireon Wealth Advisors Has $438,000 Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,864 shares during the quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,682,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 503,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

KBWB stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

