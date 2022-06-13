Aspireon Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,200 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.85.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $4.13 on Monday, hitting $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,201. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

