Aurox Price Tops $17.67 on Exchanges (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. Aurox has a market cap of $9.22 million and $508,906.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.67 or 0.00077475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurox alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,786.39 or 0.99900830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.