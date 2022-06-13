Aurox (URUS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $411,662.00

Aurox (URUS) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Aurox has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for about $18.81 or 0.00074516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $411,662.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurox alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,293.34 or 1.00183544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.