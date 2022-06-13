Autonio Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $543,801.66 and $7,389.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00385021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00510829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

