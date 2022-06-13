Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avast from GBX 595 ($7.46) to GBX 570 ($7.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $597.00.

Get Avast alerts:

OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Avast has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.