Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Badger Meter from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.67.

Badger Meter stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,543,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Badger Meter by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,881,000 after purchasing an additional 129,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Badger Meter by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 111,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Badger Meter by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 91,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

