Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 230,885 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,885 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PayPal were worth $259,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $34,934,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12,086.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

