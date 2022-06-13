Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,989 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.16% of KLA worth $105,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.05.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $320.00 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

