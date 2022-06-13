Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $171.23 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,316 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of Salesforce worth $171,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $6,789,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

NYSE CRM opened at $178.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.25, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day moving average of $210.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,916,364. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

