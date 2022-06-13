Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $45.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,622,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $380.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.64 and a 200-day moving average of $441.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $381.98 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

