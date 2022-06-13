Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $55.77 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.05% of Moderna worth $55,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $123.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.82. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,570 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,669. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.