Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 1.36% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $49,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $79.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

