Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.7% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.24% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $315,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $249.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

