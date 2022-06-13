Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,988 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $71,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $174.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

