Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $521.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

